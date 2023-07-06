I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Vimeo Inc. (VMEO).

As of close of business last night, Vimeo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.03, down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2043617 shares were traded. VMEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VMEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Munson Gillian bought 20,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 75,414 led to the insider holds 847,802 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMEO now has a Market Capitalization of 684.70M and an Enterprise Value of 780.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8902.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VMEO traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VMEO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 7.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $100.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.3M to a low estimate of $99.9M. As of the current estimate, Vimeo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.98M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.95M, a decrease of -4.90% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $433.03M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.