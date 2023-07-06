Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Stock Price Peaks at $11.27 During Trading

The closing price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) was $11.00 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728888 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVR now has a Market Capitalization of 477.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.99.

Shares Statistics:

IVR traded an average of 974.75K shares per day over the past three months and 874.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, IVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by iShares Core S&P 500 ETF analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.00, with high estimates of $6,231.03 and low estimates of $98.79.

