Invest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at $3.73 down -4.85% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2614150 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLPX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.73B. As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5707, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3109.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLPX has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 651.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.78% stake in the company. Shares short for OLPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 14.50M, compared to 14.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $130.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $151.75M to a low estimate of $117M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.9M, an estimated decrease of -38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.09M, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $704.27M, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.8M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.