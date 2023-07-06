Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) closed the day trading at $13.01 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184166 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DEI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 10,000 shares for $12.42 per share. The transaction valued at 124,186 led to the insider holds 91,000 shares of the business.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of DEI for $247,236 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 81,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Wang Shirley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 284,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,012,280 and bolstered with 284,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.04B. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DEI traded about 3.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DEI traded about 4.77M shares per day. A total of 175.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.11M with a Short Ratio of 22.11M, compared to 17.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.02% and a Short% of Float of 18.94%.

Dividends & Splits

DEI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $254.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257M to a low estimate of $251.42M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.97M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.78M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.56M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.65M, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $989.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $940.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.