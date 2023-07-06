Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cloudflare Inc. (NET) stock

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $65.08 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $65.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2670429 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 580.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $65.60 per share. The transaction valued at 983,938 led to the insider holds 263,209 shares of the business.

Kramer Douglas James sold 3,000 shares of NET for $196,440 on Jul 03. The General Counsel now owns 160,495 shares after completing the transaction at $65.48 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, SEIFERT THOMAS J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $67.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,009,237 and left with 263,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 21.70B and an Enterprise Value of 21.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -321.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 5.73M shares per day and 2.86M over the past ten days. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.38M with a Short Ratio of 18.38M, compared to 20.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.41M, an increase of 31.40% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.