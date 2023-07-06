It’s a good day to be an Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shareholder

The closing price of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was $15.26 for the day, down -2.99% from the previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3710373 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BILI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.11B and an Enterprise Value of 5.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $29.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.13.

Shares Statistics:

BILI traded an average of 4.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 410.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.61M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 17.48M, compared to 22.43M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $815.16M to a low estimate of $718.47M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.08M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $920.48M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $955.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.51M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.