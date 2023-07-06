It’s an appealing income play to consider KLA Corporation (KLAC)

As of close of business last night, KLA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $467.91, down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $484.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118721 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $479.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $467.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KLAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lorig Brian sold 1,727 shares for $425.00 per share. The transaction valued at 733,975 led to the insider holds 23,231 shares of the business.

Khan Ahmad A. sold 1,915 shares of KLAC for $775,575 on May 16. The President, Semi Proc. Control now owns 55,172 shares after completing the transaction at $405.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, WALLACE RICHARD P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,582 shares for $384.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,759,571 and left with 136,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 66.54B and an Enterprise Value of 69.71B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $488.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 431.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 383.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KLAC traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 770.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.95, KLAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.72, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $4.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.44 and $20 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.48. EPS for the following year is $20.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $26.52 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.45B and the low estimate is $8.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.