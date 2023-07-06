It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock

The price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $147.84 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $148.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624996 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 350,976 shares for $142.46 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,041 led to the insider holds 7,980,323 shares of the business.

Levy Caroline S sold 2,200 shares of CELH for $295,922 on May 18. The Director now owns 17,605 shares after completing the transaction at $134.51 per share. On May 10, another insider, Milmoe William H., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $122.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,440,600 and left with 29,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.46B and an Enterprise Value of 11.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 139.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -101.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $153.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELH traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of May 30, 2023 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 11.81M, compared to 9.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.63% and a Short% of Float of 33.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $275.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.9M to a low estimate of $260.04M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.02M, an estimated increase of 78.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.58M, an increase of 85.60% over than the figure of $78.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.