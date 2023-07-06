Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $5.70 in the prior trading day, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $5.89, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170115 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LICY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 982.32M and an Enterprise Value of 907.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 67.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.23M with a Short Ratio of 13.23M, compared to 14.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.78M and the low estimate is $138.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 431.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.