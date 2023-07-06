Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) was $16.88 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $17.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2186885 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBTYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 50,000 shares for $17.41 per share. The transaction valued at 870,680 led to the insider holds 52,013 shares of the business.

COLE ANDREW bought 650 shares of LBTYA for $11,966 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 60,087 shares after completing the transaction at $18.41 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 120,248 and left with 120,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.74B and an Enterprise Value of 20.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $22.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.63.

Shares Statistics:

LBTYA traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 5.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.