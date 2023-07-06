Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $64.68

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed the day trading at $64.68 down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $68.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 958626 shares were traded. LNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when McLennan Hamish sold 25,500 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,657,500 led to the insider holds 9,750 shares of the business.

Odell Jamie bought 5,000 shares of LNW for $294,500 on May 31. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $58.90 per share. On May 29, another insider, Odell Jamie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $59.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 295,300 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNW now has a Market Capitalization of 6.26B and an Enterprise Value of 9.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $69.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNW traded about 529.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNW traded about 850.49k shares per day. A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 4.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $34.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $673.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $687M to a low estimate of $660.3M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $693.2M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.