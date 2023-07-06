Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) closed at $0.20, up 1.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9237020 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1905.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when ALD Holdings Group, LLC sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 850,000 led to the insider holds 1,489,484 shares of the business.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. sold 2,500,000 shares of LTRY for $850,000 on May 22. The 10% Owner now owns 10,118,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 09, another insider, ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,300,000 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,035,000 and left with 3,989,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.07M and an Enterprise Value of 14.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2164.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 893.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.09M. Insiders hold about 55.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 546.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 593.84k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.