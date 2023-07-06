Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) was $54.62 for the day, down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $57.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061882 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LITE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $42 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Ali Wajid sold 6,872 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 415,756 led to the insider holds 35,629 shares of the business.

Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares of LITE for $261,183 on Aug 29. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 25,288 shares after completing the transaction at $86.20 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Ali Wajid, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,781 shares for $92.47 each. As a result, the insider received 811,937 and left with 31,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $96.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.62.

Shares Statistics:

LITE traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 6.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.9M to a low estimate of $358.8M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.1M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.47M, a decrease of -26.20% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.