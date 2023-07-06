Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MRTN

After finishing at $21.43 in the prior trading day, Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) closed at $20.59, down -3.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587241 shares were traded. MRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRTN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16533.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when WINKEL THOMAS J sold 5,313 shares for $20.12 per share. The transaction valued at 106,919 led to the insider holds 53,674 shares of the business.

HAGNESS LARRY B sold 10,313 shares of MRTN for $236,430 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 195,475 shares after completing the transaction at $22.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Marten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTN has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 315.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRTN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for MRTN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $314.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $318.66M to a low estimate of $309M. As of the current estimate, Marten Transport Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $329.56M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.12M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.