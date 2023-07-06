Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) closed at $2.55 in the last session, down -4.49% from day before closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548525 shares were traded. MESA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MESA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MESA now has a Market Capitalization of 103.58M and an Enterprise Value of 674.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESA has reached a high of $3.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0551.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MESA traded on average about 318.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 333.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MESA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 366.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 489.83k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.8 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $128.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.27M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.4M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.98M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $642.38M and the low estimate is $566M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.