Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) was $3.73 for the day, up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613415 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Barrow Robert sold 15,502 shares for $3.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,620 led to the insider holds 623,457 shares of the business.

Greenway Schond L. sold 11,635 shares of MNMD for $37,194 on Jun 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 248,031 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,783 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider received 21,697 and left with 378,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 137.47M and an Enterprise Value of 8.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5073, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3233.

Shares Statistics:

MNMD traded an average of 455.62K shares per day over the past three months and 676.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.71M. Insiders hold about 14.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.16.