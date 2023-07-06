Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed the day trading at $39.78 up 4.49% from the previous closing price of $38.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011186 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Stelzer Laurie sold 4,647 shares for $37.06 per share. The transaction valued at 172,218 led to the insider holds 80,015 shares of the business.

Christensen Jamie sold 619 shares of MRTX for $28,035 on May 24. The EVP & Chief Scientific Officer now owns 124,123 shares after completing the transaction at $45.29 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Cherrington Julie M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 each. As a result, the insider received 113,704 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 124.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 66.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRTX traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRTX traded about 993.58k shares per day. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 6.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.87% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.66 and a low estimate of -$3.36, while EPS last year was -$3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3, with high estimates of -$1.75 and low estimates of -$3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.86 and -$14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.26. EPS for the following year is -$10.26, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.38 and -$15.11.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.44M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.36M, an estimated increase of 150.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.68M, an increase of 1,303.20% over than the figure of $150.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.16M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 454.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312M and the low estimate is $79.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 199.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.