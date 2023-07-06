Natera Inc. (NTRA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $48.05 During Trading Session

After finishing at $48.75 in the prior trading day, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $48.05, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773694 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 1,377 shares for $51.11 per share. The transaction valued at 70,378 led to the insider holds 64,833 shares of the business.

Sheena Jonathan sold 5,447 shares of NTRA for $276,868 on Jun 28. The CO-FOUNDER now owns 509,746 shares after completing the transaction at $50.83 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,605 shares for $50.88 each. As a result, the insider received 132,545 and left with 214,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.56B and an Enterprise Value of 5.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 6.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $242.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $233.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.77M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.