Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) was $0.16 for the day, up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456021 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1649 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1459.

Our analysis of NEPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41M and an Enterprise Value of 17.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6877.

NEPT traded an average of 498.34K shares per day over the past three months and 902.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.67M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 114.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 335.81k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

