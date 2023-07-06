New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $1.07 down -6.14% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2213809 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 742.27M and an Enterprise Value of 929.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0740.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGD has traded an average of 3.43M shares per day and 2.36M over the past ten days. A total of 682.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 1.98M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $184.12M to a low estimate of $165.33M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.7M, an estimated increase of 52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.24M, an increase of 35.60% less than the figure of $52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $604.4M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $734M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.