Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) closed at $3.24 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554699 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Orta John sold 2,500 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 7,250 led to the insider holds 561,423 shares of the business.

Orta John sold 2,500 shares of KIND for $5,775 on Feb 16. The Head of Legal and Secretary now owns 563,923 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Greylock 16 GP LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 765,000 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,534,368 and bolstered with 10,917,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 717.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3648.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KIND has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 4.48M over the past ten days. A total of 373.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of the current estimate, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.54M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.27M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.76M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.54M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.