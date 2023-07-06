Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) closed at $38.09 in the last session, down -3.40% from day before closing price of $39.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3536209 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B. As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $43.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXT traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.90M. Shares short for NXT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.21M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.