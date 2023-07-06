Nocera Inc. (NCRA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Nocera Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) was $2.35 for the day, down -14.23% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2372034 shares were traded. NCRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCRA now has a Market Capitalization of 28.15M and an Enterprise Value of 27.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCRA has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3772.

Shares Statistics:

NCRA traded an average of 61.12K shares per day over the past three months and 298.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.08M. Insiders hold about 53.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 61.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 43.97k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.