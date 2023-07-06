Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Decline -0.73% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.41

The price of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329629 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3926.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 118.48M and an Enterprise Value of 64.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7366.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGI traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 311.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 8.75M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.68M to a low estimate of $29.76M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.33M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.97M and the low estimate is $134.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.