Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $4.16 in the last session, down -2.35% from day before closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853725 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Bissell John sold 30,000 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 128,676 led to the insider holds 1,223,328 shares of the business.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 4,633 shares of ORGN for $20,107 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 89,198 shares after completing the transaction at $4.34 per share. On May 15, another insider, Riley Richard J., who serves as the Co-CEO and Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $4.69 each. As a result, the insider received 211,122 and left with 337,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 610.33M and an Enterprise Value of 354.31M. As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 207.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8643.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORGN traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 8.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.7M and the low estimate is $87.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.