Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) closed at $13.89 down -11.70% from its previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6733116 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.85B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OR has traded an average of 907.32K shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 185.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 4.64M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OR is 0.24, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.47M to a low estimate of $45.47M. As of the current estimate, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.77M, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.77M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.93M and the low estimate is $187.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.