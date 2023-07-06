Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Records 2.25 million Shares Traded, Reaches $12.96 High

After finishing at $12.89 in the prior trading day, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed at $12.85, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2249071 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Farmer Michele sold 5,165 shares for $12.59 per share. The transaction valued at 65,027 led to the insider holds 107,577 shares of the business.

Ericson William W. sold 7,541 shares of PACB for $67,115 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 18,795 shares after completing the transaction at $8.90 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,769 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 130,709 and left with 1,222,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 242.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.19M with a Short Ratio of 25.19M, compared to 24.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.08% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $40.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.8M to a low estimate of $38.04M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.47M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.58M, an increase of 31.60% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.3M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.68M and the low estimate is $235.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.