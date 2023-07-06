Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $38.80 in the last session, down -3.22% from day before closing price of $40.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547974 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 6,366 shares for $38.42 per share. The transaction valued at 244,606 led to the insider holds 22,687 shares of the business.

Williams Kristen Marie sold 6,467 shares of PCRX for $239,473 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 25,375 shares after completing the transaction at $37.03 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Kronenfeld Mark A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 555,600 and left with 17,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCRX traded on average about 583.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $177.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.3M to a low estimate of $173.49M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.41M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.4M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816M and the low estimate is $739.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.