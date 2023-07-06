Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.39 in the last session, down -4.14% from day before closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557532 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3150.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 134,462 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 159,149 led to the insider holds 11,590,542 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 58,006 shares of PRCH for $61,057 on May 16. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 11,456,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On May 15, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 63,796 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,340 and bolstered with 11,398,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 134.99M and an Enterprise Value of 359.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8034.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRCH traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 11.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 29.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $85.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.77M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.77M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.29M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.28M and the low estimate is $347.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.