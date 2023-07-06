Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.52

As of close of business last night, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.52, down -3.65% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0197 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776137 shares were traded. DTIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5203.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DTIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Scimeca Dario sold 13,361 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 10,021 led to the insider holds 68,473 shares of the business.

List Alan sold 7,771 shares of DTIL for $6,139 on Apr 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 56,496 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Amoroso Michael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 46,999 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 38,539 and left with 68,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTIL now has a Market Capitalization of 59.51M and an Enterprise Value of -72.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0706.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DTIL traded 614.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 695.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.97M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 752.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 717.54k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $6.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.62M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.82M, an estimated increase of 67.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7M, an increase of 17.30% less than the figure of $67.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.1M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.1M and the low estimate is $6.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.