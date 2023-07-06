Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock Price Peaks at $18.21 During Trading

The closing price of Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) was $17.96 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786749 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of QFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.31.

Shares Statistics:

QFIN traded an average of 890.80K shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.85M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.94M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.57, QFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.