Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Qorvo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $97.59, down -5.36% from its previous closing price of $103.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1572327 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QRVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when HARDING JOHN R sold 1,000 shares for $99.72 per share. The transaction valued at 99,720 led to the insider holds 5,759 shares of the business.

CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares of QRVO for $300,000 on May 26. The SVP, Connectivity & Sensors now owns 75,891 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,218 shares for $93.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,052,697 and left with 178,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.01B and an Enterprise Value of 11.25B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $114.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QRVO traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $639.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $641.73M to a low estimate of $625M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.62M, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $775M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.