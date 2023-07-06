Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.02 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.79 in the prior trading day, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) closed at $2.02, up 12.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1653871 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7750.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.50 and its Current Ratio is at 32.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 35,400 led to the insider holds 247,693 shares of the business.

RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares of QSI for $191,234 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 1,801,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, LaPointe Christian, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,526 and bolstered with 227,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSI now has a Market Capitalization of 253.28M and an Enterprise Value of -52.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 963.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -205.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0805.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 627.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by QuantumScape Corporation different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $77.01 and low estimates of $292.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.