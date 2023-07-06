Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.41, down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $12.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771142 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 647 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 7,842 led to the insider holds 240,587 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 294 shares of RLAY for $3,563 on Jun 27. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 133,515 shares after completing the transaction at $12.12 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 294 shares for $12.12 each. As a result, the insider received 3,563 and left with 147,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 644.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1291.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 542.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLAY traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 995.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.08M with a Short Ratio of 21.08M, compared to 21.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.83%.

Earnings Estimates

