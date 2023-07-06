Sabre Corporation (SABR) Decline -2.42% in Day Trading, Closes at $3.22

The price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at $3.22 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $3.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4887656 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SABR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,839 led to the insider holds 87,663 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 5,845 shares of SABR for $23,037 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 88,378 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912 and left with 50,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -87.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4647, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0011.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SABR traded on average about 7.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 51.36M with a Short Ratio of 51.36M, compared to 51.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.47% and a Short% of Float of 21.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $714.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $725.36M to a low estimate of $706M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $657.53M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.2M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $713.79M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.