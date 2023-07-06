Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) closed the day trading at $5.68 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $5.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557026 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 815.96M and an Enterprise Value of 821.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 71.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCLX traded about 822.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCLX traded about 586.41k shares per day. A total of 141.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.79M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.