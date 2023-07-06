Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) was $60.82 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $62.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555177 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SCHUELKE KATHERINE sold 3,487 shares for $62.09 per share. The transaction valued at 216,508 led to the insider holds 28,658 shares of the business.

Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares of STX for $2,544,867 on Feb 01. The EVP, Operations and Technology now owns 30,360 shares after completing the transaction at $69.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.81B and an Enterprise Value of 18.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $83.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.21.

Shares Statistics:

STX traded an average of 2.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.75M, compared to 9.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, STX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.63 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated decrease of -35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, a decrease of -16.30% over than the figure of -$35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -35.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.9B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.