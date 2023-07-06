SMTC (Semtech Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed the day trading at $25.61 down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $26.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547882 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMTC traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMTC traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 63.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 8.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 19.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $238.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $237.96M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $209.25M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.53M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.