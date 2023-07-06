Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $36.60

As of close of business last night, Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.60, down -12.02% from its previous closing price of $41.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593604 shares were traded. GPCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 1.35B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPCR has reached a high of $42.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPCR traded 118.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 326.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Shares short for GPCR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 146.81k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$4.34.