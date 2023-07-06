Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) was $13.04 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596670 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ru Nathaniel sold 50,000 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 471,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gemperle Adrienne sold 6,112 shares of SG for $58,675 on May 22. The Chief People Officer now owns 139,911 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 16, another insider, McPhail James, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,326 shares for $9.46 each. As a result, the insider received 59,844 and left with 142,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $21.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

SG traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 2.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.11M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 10.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.6M to a low estimate of $148.15M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.92M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.41M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $579.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.11M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731M and the low estimate is $688.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.