Symbotic Inc. (SYM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) closed at $41.31 in the last session, down -5.21% from day before closing price of $43.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693064 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 941.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Dunn Michael David sold 5,375 shares for $41.32 per share. The transaction valued at 222,084 led to the insider holds 88,508 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 30,000 shares of SYM for $1,036,290 on May 25. The insider now owns 79,522 shares after completing the transaction at $34.54 per share. On May 24, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 18,920 shares for $32.08 each. As a result, the insider received 607,039 and left with 109,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1032.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYM traded on average about 850.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.71M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.67% and a Short% of Float of 28.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $261.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.1M to a low estimate of $251.1M. As of the current estimate, Symbotic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.3M, an estimated increase of 171.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.68M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $171.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 310.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.