Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Records 1.34 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5295 High

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) closed at $0.50, up 3.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1338914 shares were traded. TLIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4412.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TLIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLIS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.50M and an Enterprise Value of -85.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -58.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLIS has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5554.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 122.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 188.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.03M. Insiders hold about 10.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TLIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 258.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 248.56k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.82. EPS for the following year is -$2.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.18 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81M, down -58.40% from the average estimate.