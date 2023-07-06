The name Histogen Inc. (HSTO) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) was $0.73 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703120 shares were traded. HSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6824.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSTO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04M and an Enterprise Value of -2.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 162.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -107.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSTO has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0452.

Shares Statistics:

HSTO traded an average of 75.32K shares per day over the past three months and 124.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.15M. Insiders hold about 2.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HSTO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 31.5k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.78 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$4.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.12 and -$4.12.