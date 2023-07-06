There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) can be one of them

After finishing at $0.70 in the prior trading day, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) closed at $0.78, up 11.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0790 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854478 shares were traded. RWLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RWLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 03, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Jasinski Lawrence J sold 22,920 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 13,564 led to the insider holds 566,513 shares of the business.

Jasinski Lawrence J sold 11,457 shares of RWLK for $6,980 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 589,433 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Jasinski Lawrence J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,810 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWLK now has a Market Capitalization of 35.74M and an Enterprise Value of -24.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6113, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7651.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 128.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RWLK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 859.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 921.7k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33M to a low estimate of $1.33M. As of the current estimate, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.57M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78M, an increase of 100.90% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.51M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.8M and the low estimate is $11.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.