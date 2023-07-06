There is a good chance Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Washington Federal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.41, down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $27.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732112 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAFD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GRANT DAVID K bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

GRANT DAVID K bought 10,000 shares of WAFD for $249,350 on May 11. The Director now owns 57,629 shares after completing the transaction at $24.93 per share. On May 11, another insider, GRANT DAVID K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,296 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAFD traded 668.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 535.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, WAFD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.03 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $170.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.8M to a low estimate of $166.58M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.75M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.29M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.27M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $802.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.04M and the low estimate is $677.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.