There Is Still Room For CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $21.81 in the last session, down -3.79% from day before closing price of $22.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100304 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARG traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.49M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 8.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Gr analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $33.67, with high estimates of $232.58 and low estimates of $49.24.

