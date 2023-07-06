There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding National Grid plc (NGG)

The price of National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) closed at $66.32 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $67.60. On the day, 574558 shares were traded. NGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGG now has a Market Capitalization of 48.27B and an Enterprise Value of 99.05B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGG has reached a high of $74.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGG traded on average about 363.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 277.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 733.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 694.51M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.24M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NGG is 3.38, which was 0.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NGG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 916:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.