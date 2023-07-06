This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed the day trading at $9.13 down -6.26% from the previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3599879 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FREY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 935.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FREY traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FREY traded about 3.42M shares per day. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.61M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.06M with a Short Ratio of 12.06M, compared to 60.27k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.27M and the low estimate is $41.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,533.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.