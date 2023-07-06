Understanding ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)’s financial health through ratios

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) closed the day trading at $2.14 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569626 shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADCT now has a Market Capitalization of 173.38M and an Enterprise Value of -14.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3984.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADCT traded about 415.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADCT traded about 335.6k shares per day. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.85M. Insiders hold about 32.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 13.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from AdvisorShares Vice ETF analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.37, with high estimates of $28.35 and low estimates of $66.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Real Estate for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.