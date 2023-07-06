Understanding CareMax Inc. (CMAX) through its ratios

In the latest session, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) closed at $2.83 down -5.03% from its previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507595 shares were traded. CMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8150.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CareMax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cho Bryan bought 10,000 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 34,600 led to the insider holds 23,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 346.37M and an Enterprise Value of 704.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1064.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMAX has traded an average of 514.84K shares per day and 862.89k over the past ten days. A total of 111.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMAX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $194.09M to a low estimate of $185.03M. As of the current estimate, CareMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.28M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.93M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $750.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.13M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.1M and the low estimate is $837.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.